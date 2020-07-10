Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Charleston canceled due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Jehovah’s Witnesses Congregations have canceled their yearly convention scheduled in Charleston.

The convention was scheduled to take place on July 17 through July 19, 2020, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston where 4200 were expected to attend. The convention was cancelled in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”

The organization has moved the event to a streaming platform. The convention session streams are scheduled to be released in six installments. The first convention session will be released the weekend of July 11-12, 2020. The final weekend of the streaming event is scheduled for August 29-30, 2020.