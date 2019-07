ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The season may already be underway, but the Albuquerque Isotopes are still looking for more game-day employees.

The team has positions available for the final two months of the season. Positions available include access controller, bag checker, bat boy, Fun Zone attendant, music operator, program seller, and video board operator.

For a full list of employment opportunities, click here.