Infant dies of coronavirus in Illinois, a first in US

Top Stories

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in Illinois who tested positive for coronavirus has died, Gov. Pritzker announced on Saturday.

The child, who lived in Cook County, is the first known infant death in the United States due to COVID-19.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞