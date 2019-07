ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County firefighters are responding to a HAZMAT situation in the North Valley.

“Leaking drums of an unknown substance” were discovered in the 6300 block of Locust Street near Osuna and Edith just after 5 p.m.

Deputies are evacuating residents in a one-mile radius. Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center has been designated as the evacuation center.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.