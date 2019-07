CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 11: Thousands of aluminium cans are pictured ready for recycling at a recycling centre on April 11, 2006 in Cheshire, England. The world’s population is more environmentally aware now than ever with emissions being cut and rubbish recycling at it’s highest. However experts have announced that current levels of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere are higher now than at any time in the past 650,000 years. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Representative Deb Haaland is among several lawmakers asking for a national recycling strategy.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Haaland and other congressional members are asking the Environmental Protection Agency to come up with a strategy addressing the needs of cities where recycled items have been piling up that were once shipped overseas.

The request is in response to a policy change in China that sharply reduced importing foreign scarp metal.