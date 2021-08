SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign an executive order on the environment and conservation during a news conference in Santa Fe Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the event beginning around 10:30 a.m.

The governor says the executive order will create a “30 by 30” committee to evaluate conservation and environmental efforts of state lands. Gov. Lujan Grisham says the committee will work to conserve 30% of state lands by 2030.