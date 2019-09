GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is going fishing in the Gila National Forest.

The Department of Game and Fish is trying to rid Whitewater Creek of non-native trout and salmon so the Gila trout population can thrive. Game and Fish will close the creek and trails around it while they work on the removal process.

The area will be closed between September 25 and October 3.