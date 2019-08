ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Governor’s Office is considering whether to extend background checks on private gun sales to the sellers.

Right now, a background check is only required for a buyer. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says that adding background checks on gun sellers might allow authorities to better track the movement of firearms.

This comes as Gov. Lujan Grisham gets ready for a public safety summit to address emergency response in the wake of recent mass shootings.