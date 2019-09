ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Go getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader. This is what the acronym “GIRL” stands for when it comes to the Girl Scout organization. And every Fall, girls sell magazines, nuts, and chocolates to earn startup money for their troop, with all of the proceeds staying local.

The sale begins September 27 and goes until November 10. For more information on what the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails offers, click here.