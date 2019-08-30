Game and Fish complete investigation into black bear attack

CLIFF, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced they have completed an investigation of a black bear attack that took place near Cliff, New Mexico on Thursday.
The department reports a 63-year-old licensed guide was injured after approaching the bear that had been shot by a member of a hunting party. The individual was able to return to his truck and then drive himself to the Gila Regional Medical Center where he was treated to multiple bite wounds on his legs and arms.
The man was released after being administered antibiotics.
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish recommend the following if you encounter a bear:
- Stop what you’re doing and slowly back away while facing the bear.
- Avoid eye contact
- Make yourself appear large by holding out a jacket or clothing
- Allow the bear plenty of room to escape
- If attacked, fight using anything you can find, aiming for the animal’s nose or eyes
- If the bear does not notice you, stay calm and slowly leave the area
- Never get between a mother bear and her cubs