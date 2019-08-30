Game and Fish complete investigation into black bear attack

CLIFF, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish announced they have completed an investigation of a black bear attack that took place near Cliff, New Mexico on Thursday.

The department reports a 63-year-old licensed guide was injured after approaching the bear that had been shot by a member of a hunting party. The individual was able to return to his truck and then drive himself to the Gila Regional Medical Center where he was treated to multiple bite wounds on his legs and arms.

The man was released after being administered antibiotics.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish recommend the following if you encounter a bear: