Funding secured to begin widening Paseo Del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has cleared its first hurdled in easing traffic to and from the westside.

About $3 million in Capital Outlay and other funding will help expand Paseo Del Norte to four lanes. The project will start by securing private land and a plan.

However, the city needs additional funding for the actual construction. They plan to ask lawmakers for help in January. “By placing that on the federal priority list, that’s another $20 million project, we’ll be able to ask the federal government for that additional money to expand that roadway,” said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego.

Once funding is secured, the project will start at Kimmick Drive and go all the way to Rainbow Boulevard.