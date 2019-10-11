Former New Mexico deputy headed to prison for assaulting a man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former deputy accused of following a man while off-duty and pulling a gun on him his headed to prison.

“I was scared for my life and I was thinking, ‘I’m probably going to die right now,'” the driver said.

Chaves County Deputy David Bradshaw followed that driver home after he illegally passed him in Roswell last year. The man sped up and tried to get away from Bradshaw, who was driving his personal car.

When the man finally pulled up at his home, Bradshaw blocked his driveway, got out, and pulled a gun. All the while, Bradshaw had his 2-year-old son in the car.

Otero County Judge Raymond Romero sentenced Bradshaw to two years behind bars. He was facing as much as six and a half years.