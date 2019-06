ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Roswell police officer will spend six years behind bars for robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint.

Back in 2016, Valerie Palombi cleaned out the register at a Subway while her accomplice, Kevin Black, pointed a gun at employees.

Palombi served two years as an officer with the Roswell Police Department, but was fired a few months before the robbery after she caused a police standoff by firing shots outside her home and threatening suicide.