EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Flooding in the Lincoln National Forest has forced the area around a popular waterfall to close.

The Forest Service says Eddy County Road 408 and State Highway 137, which both lead to the Sitting Bull Falls Recreation Area are shut down. The roads will reopen once the water recedes, but the forest is expecting more rain to fall on Thursday evening.

Officials are reminding people not to drive through water-covered roads.