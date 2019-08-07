Firefighter arrested outside ex-girlfriend’s house placed on admin leave

ALBUQUERQUE, .M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque firefighter has been placed on administrative leave following a recent arrest.

Randolph Crews is facing multiple charges including assault on a peace officer, criminal damage, and DWI. According to court documents, Crews was arrested late Sunday night outside his ex-girlfriend’s house.

When police arrived, officers say Crews ran at the officer before being taken down. Police say Crews admitted to drinking a beer earlier in the evening, but blew well above the legal limit.

He’s also accused of throwing rocks outside of the home and damaging the front yard.