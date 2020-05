NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fire danger is growing in New Mexico. The Sandia Ranger District and Lincoln National Forests are among those that have elevated the danger to high in recent days with the hot dry and windy temperatures.

Campfires are prohibited in these areas. The forest service says it remains ready to fight fire amid the COVID-19 outbreak but if faced with a big fire they will have to make changes including to their camps to ensure social distancing takes place.