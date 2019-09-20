Fighter jet relocation to cause traffic delays in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The relocation of a fighter jet is expected to cause traffic delays near Alamogordo.

The last F-4 Phantom from Holloman Air Force Base will leave for the Alamogordo White Sands Regional Airport on Monday morning. It’s expected to take several hours to get there because the plane is so large.

Drivers should expect rolling closures on Highway 70 and Airport Road. City officials say the community is welcome to take pictures of the F-4 once it arrives.

It’s the last F-4 to leave the base. The Air Force retired the plane in 1996, but a German Air Force training unit continued to use it until this year.