LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- A Las Cruces family is going the extra mile to make their son’s 10th birthday extra special.

Jesse and Liz Kriegal say their kids love Meow Wolf but when they couldn’t make it to the art exhibit for their son Roman’s birthday, they brought Meow Wolf to him.

The event was complete with the iconic laundry machine and other characters from the collective, all created by the family. Liz says the exhibit has also inspired Roman to create ore artwork.