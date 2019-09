ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest adult night event at Explora is on fire, literally.

Fired Up is an 18 and over event at Explora happening September 20th from 6:30-10 p.m. The event will include hands-on activies like making pinecone fireworks, flaming gummy bears, fire released invisible ink, and a glass blowing presentation.

There will be food for sale by Punchy’s Pizza and Iconik Coffee will be there as well. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for adults 65 and over.