(KRQE)- New numbers show thousands of small campaign donations to a New Mexico congressional candidate, some from Hollywood actors.

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame’s campaign contributions have now put her in the financial lead for the open congressional seat. Among the notable donors is Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston and actress Naomi Watts.

Valerie Plame is running for Ben Ray Lujan’s seat in northern New Mexico as Lujan runs for Senate.

