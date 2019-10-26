Embezzlement charges dropped against former Torrance County Sheriff

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against a sheriff-turned-judge accused of stealing, have been dropped. The judge on the case has criticized the investigation from the beginning.

Magistrate Judge Heath White was accused of embezzling more than $20,000 to buy guns and other equipment when he was the Torrance County Sheriff. His charges were dismissed this week, and his attorney says White can finally clear his good name.

According to online court documents, Judge Charles Brown dismissed White’s 11 charges including embezzlement, tax fraud, and tampering with evidence.

This all started when investigators found several department-owned items including guns, surveillance equipment, a compressor, and tools on White’s property.

One of the main concerns Judge Brown had with the case was a search warrant that was served on the Old Mill store that didn’t even belong to White.

In the court documents, Judge Brown says the evidence from the investigators was not true and misrepresented, creating an impression of criminal activity. Because of that, he couldn’t find probable cause.

“We obviously agree with his decision. It’s what I think this case dictated was a dismissal of these charges because the investigation was flawed from the beginning,” says White’s attorney, Sam Bregman.

Bregman says White never committed any crime. He’s argued that the reason White kept county property at his home is because of a lack of storage space within the sheriff’s office.

Judge Brown had previously claimed that New Mexico State Police botched the investigation. KRQE News 13 reached out to the department for a response but they would not comment.