E-cigarette ban in public spaces begins Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Friday, e-cigarettes will no longer be permitted in public spaces. House Bill 256 adds electronic cigarettes to the Clean Indoor Air Act, meaning you can no longer smoke them near any building entrance

Beginning June 14, anywhere smoking is banned, vaping will be banned as well, which includes spaces such as restaurants, theaters, and offices. Cigar bars like Albuquerque’s Imbibe and places specifically designated to smoking will not be affected by the change.