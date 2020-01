ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella will not get out of prison early.

Rodella has five years left in a 10-year sentence for pulling a gun during an off-duty traffic stop in 2014. Prosecutors called it a fit of road rage. But Rodella asked a judge to release him early since there was a change in a federal firearms law last June. But the judge declined his request.