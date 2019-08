ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about the state’s roads and let you know about upcoming projects.

They are hosting a public meeting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carpenters Local Union Hall on Pan American Freeway. That’s the big building next to Main Event and the FBI office.

There, you can express your concerns and suggestions, and officials will share information about upcoming construction projects across the state.