CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A $75 million upgrade is coming to WIPP in an effort to get it fully operational again.

The Department of Energy announced construction of a new ventilation shaft that will reach more than 2,000 feet underground. The shaft is a key part of ventilation upgrades, which the DOE calls the largest project at WIPP in more than 30 years.

WIPP was closed for three years after some major safety lapses exposed workers to radiation.