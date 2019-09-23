Dion’s partners with Meow Wolf for “something magical”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is still waiting to learn more about the meaning behind this photo.

Dion’s restaurant shared the image on social media on Friday, saying it was partnering with Meow Wolf, but on something larger than the pizza. People are taking to social media with their own ideas on what that could be.

Some think a new Dion’s could be going inside the new Meow Wolf in Denver or possibly the one in Phonix. There’s no word on what day this week the two will reveal what they’re cooking up.