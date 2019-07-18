Dion’s announces new southeast New Mexico location

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s will be serving up its specialty pizzas in a brand new location.

Dion’s Pizza announced that they are opening a new store in Roswell. The new store will seat more than 100 guests, with its impressive 4,500 square foot build-out.

“It’s always extra exciting to announce a new location for Dion’s,” said CEO Mark Herman in a news release. “We know we have a lot of fans in Roswell and also look forward to introducing Dion’s to new customers in the area. We’re committed to offering a unique product and a pleasant place for family and friends to share a meal. We’re excited to become part of the Roswell community.”

It will also create about 50 new job opportunities for the community. This will be the company’s 20th New Mexico location and is slated to open by winter of 2020.