Deputies investigate after suspicious device found near Estancia High School

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of a suspected pipe bomb near Estancia High School on Thursday.

TCSO and the Estancia Police Department responded to the school where they located a suspicious device in the parking lot next to the football field. Authorities removed the device and transported it to a part near the police and fire departments.

New Mexico State Police’s Bomb Squad arrived at the scene where they rendered the device as safe. The middle and high school campuses were evacuated and evening events were canceled as a precaution.