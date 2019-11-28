Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot at family in road rage incident

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Deputies have arrested the man they believe shot at an Albuquerque family earlier this week in a fit of road rage on Paseo Del Norte.

Bernardo Villa was in court Wednesday where the state fought to keep him behind bars.

A woman said she was driving her husband and 5-year-old son Monday morning on Paseo near Eagle Ranch, when she passed a man driving a Ford Taurus that had cut her off. She said the driver flipped her off then fired a shot, blowing out her tire.

“I have my 5-year-old son in the car with me this morning and I just got shot at going down Paseo,” said the woman.

Several people saw KRQE News 13’s story about the incident on Monday and submitted anonymous tips to deputies. Officers met up with Villa’s wife, who confirmed she did own a Ford Taurus and her husband does drive it sometimes.

Villa was also arrested in May for stealing electronics from Walmart, then threatening an employee with a gun, which he wasn’t supposed to have because he is a felon. He pleaded guilty to that case last week and faces up to five-and-half years behind bars when he is sentenced in January.

Villa’s next court date for the road rage incident is on December 13.