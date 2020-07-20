Democratic lawmaker coalition calls for removal of 7 Confederate memorials from Texas Capitol grounds

A bronze statue outside the Texas Capitol portrays one of Terry’s Texas Rangers riding a horse. Terry’s Texas Rangers, or the 8th Texas Cavalry, fought throughout the Civil War (1861-1865). According to the State Preservation Board, Terry’s Texas Rangers earned a reputation as determined fighters through their numerous engagements throughout the conflict. (Nexstar Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A group of Democratic lawmakers in Texas want seven memorials which pay tribute to Confederate leaders removed from the state Capitol grounds.

In a letter to the chairs of the House and Senate Administration committees, the eight Democrats say amid the coronavirus outbreak, “a far more deadly epidemic has captured the attention of the global community.”

A monument honoring the Southern Confederacy stands on the Texas Capitol Grounds. Five bronze figures represent the Infantry, Cavalry, Artillery and Navy with Confederate president Jefferson Davis in the center. The base includes a listing of Civil War battles and the names of the thirteen states that withdrew from the Union, eleven of whom joined the Confederate States of America. (Nexstar Photo/Andrew Choat)

“Unlike the coronavirus, this ailment is not new; this illness has plagued the United States since its inception — racism,” they write.

Protests nationwide sparked by deaths of African-Americans like Houston native George Floyd, the letter states, and “conversations have begun regarding criminal justice reform, law enforcement priorities, issues related to race relations, and the age-old debate related to Confederate monuments and memorials.”

The state lawmakers write that they find themselves at a crossroads. “Will we situate ourselves on the right side of history by removing these symbols of hostility, or will we continue to side with “tradition” and ignore the ills of our past?”

The seven tributes in question include:

Albert Sidney Johnston Portrait (Senate Chamber) Kentucky-born Confederate General

(Senate Chamber) Cannons (South Entrance & South Grounds) Field artillery used by the Confederates during the Civil War

(South Entrance & South Grounds) Confederate Soldiers’ Monument (South Grounds) Five bronze figures memorializing the Confederate Army

(South Grounds) Dick Dowling Portrait (House Chamber) Irish-born Confederate Officer

(House Chamber) Hood’s Texas Brigade Monument (East Grounds) Includes the Confederate flag carved into the monument; accompanied by quotes by Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate General Robert E. Lee

(East Grounds) Jefferson Davis Portrait (Senate Chamber) President of Confederacy

(Senate Chamber) Terry’s Texas Rangers Monument (South Grounds) Volunteers in the Confederate Army led by plantation owner Benjamin Terry

(South Grounds)

The group also requested initiation of a formal process to rename the John H. Reagan State Office Building, which serves as an office for House personnel and human resources. John Reagan served in the cabinet of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

State Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, said the memorials signal to those who visit— and work at— the Capitol that Texas venerates the legacy of the Confederacy.

“Life size images of men who actually fought to oppress and enslave the entire Black race continue to perpetuate the generational trauma of racism,” Thierry said. “The time is overdue to correct the record as we can no longer glorify those who fought to uphold the barbaric practice of slavery.”

“The goal is clear,” she stated, “We must ensure that every walkway and hallway of our Capitol is viewed as a safe space for all Texans.”

DeSoto Democrat Carl Sherman said “there has never been a time so right to do what’s right.”

“By maintaining idols and symbols of hate we are endorsing their body of work as deserving of high

honor,” Sherman said. “It’s time to remove idols of men who did not love all men, nor did they believe that people of color were created equal by God.”

A bronze figure of a Confederate soldier stands atop a granite stand on the Texas Capitol Grounds, with hand-carved quotes by Confederate leaders. The monument memorializes to the members of John B. Hood’s Texas Brigade who fought in the Army of Northern Virginia between 1861-1865. Hood’s Brigade participated in many of the Civil War’s most famous battles including Sharpsburg (Antietam) and Gettysburg, according to the Texas State Preservation Board. (Nexstar Photo/Andrew Choat)

State Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso, called the Confederate monuments “symbols of oppression” in a tweet demanding they be removed.

The letter-writers also requested the formation of a bipartisan, bi-chamber working group “to conduct a thorough review of the artistic, social, and historical intent and significance of all honorific memorials and symbols on the Capitol grounds.”

This letter is the latest in a years-long discussion at the state level about monuments which honor the state’s sometimes troubling past.

A “Children of the Confederacy Creed” plaque in a Capitol hallway near the rotunda was removed last year after more than a year of calls for its ouster. That plaque inaccurately stated slavery was not an underlying cause of the Civil War.

Last week, the Black Chiefs of Staff of the Texas Legislature requested the removal of all confederate commemorations from the Texas Capitol Grounds.

“For us and many others, this is a painful reminder of how we are still not yet seen as equals in a state we fight to make better every day,” they wrote. “We do not need statues and memorials to remind us of a past full of hate, treason, and segretation.”

“Let’s find and use symbols that will build bridges to unit and not divide us,” the chiefs of staff wrote in their letter, which also called for criminal justice and law enforcement reforms.

As of this writing, voicemails to the offices of State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, who chairs the House Adminstration Committee and State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who chairs the Senate Administration Committee have not yet been returned. Each serve on the State Preservation Board’s governing board. The SPB preserves and maintains the Capitol and grounds.

Messages to the offices of Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who serve as SPB chair and co-vice chairs, respectively, were not immediately returned.

Though the board unanimously voted last year to remove the ‘confederacy creed’ plaque, Abbott said in 2017 the state must learn from its past and ensure it doesn’t happen again, instead of trying to bury it.

“Tearing down monuments won’t erase our nation’s past, and it doesn’t advance our nation’s future,” he said in 2017.

Patrick said in 2017 that Texas should not attempt to “re-write history by removing evidence of people or events that we can learn from.”

A message to the SPB office was not yet returned as of Monday afternoon.