FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo New Mexico coach Bob Davie walks in the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Las Cruces, N.M. The University of New Mexico suspended Davie on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, for 30 days without pay, following multiple […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football coach Bob Davie is speaking out after his medical incident over the weekend.

Davie released a statement today saying he will not coach the September 14th away game against Notre Dame. The offensive line coach will step in.

Davie and UNM are still keeping quiet about the specifics of what the school described as a “serious medical incident.”