CYFD completes investigation into daycare where child was locked inside alone

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department has completed its investigation into a daycare that locked up for the day with a child still inside.

“We were able to figure out that there was some holes in their closeout process that these conditions of operations absolutely will correct. We’ve got pages and pages of sanctions and conditions of operations that they will have to comply with in order to continue operating,” CYFD spokesperson Charlie Moore-Pabst told KFOX14.

Back in September, Delilah Torres says her boyfriend showed up to Kids Kountry Place in Las Cruces fifteen minutes late. He saw an empty parking lot, dark daycare, and Torres’ daughter banging on the windows calling for help.

CYFD now says for the daycare to continue operating, the staff will have to follow new rules. That includes an hourly headcount, a sign-in sheet for all students, and pairing experienced teachers with newer ones.

Teachers will also be required to attend trainings. Still, Torres says more needs to be done.

“I feel like it’s pretty much a tap on the wrist. Not even a slap on the wrist. I don’t think that’s enough repercussion for what happened,” Torres said.

CYFD says one more major complaint from this daycare and they will look at shutting them down.