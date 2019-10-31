Courthouse staff competes in annual pumpkin carving contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courthouse employees are putting their creativity to the test.

Metro Court and District Court are going head to head in their fourth annual pumpkin carving contest. This year, the judges had quite the challenge with some very elaborate creations, like a movie-themed popcorn-filled pumpkin with spiders and other treats. There was also an “Olaf” pumpkin inspired by the Disney movie “Frozen.”

Judges say it’s always great to take a break from their serious job to have a little fun.

“Our whole courthouse is decorated, we have haunted houses here today, we have all kinds of Halloween spirit. Everyone’s in the spirit…we can’t wait to judge and that’s what we do best,” Chief Judge Sandra Engel said.

Judicial Court took first place with its pirate ship pumpkin.

