County Commissioner uses humor to encourage census participation

FILE – This Jan. 27, 2013 file photo shows actor Steven Michael Quezada at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Tony Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston is giving fellow actor Quezada, from “Breaking Bad” some help in his race for a New Mexico county commissioner’s seat. Cranston is joining comedian George Lopez […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local official, who is also a well-known actor, is using humor to promote census participation.

“Since the pandemic, I’ve cleaned the house from top to bottom, I’ve completely organized the garage, the shed, I re-landscaped the yard, repainted everything that had paint. I even cleaned out my sock and t-shirt drawer, man. What possibly more could I do?” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a Facebook post.

Quezada was convincing himself to fill out the census by the end of the month, so New Mexico does not miss out on funding from the feds.