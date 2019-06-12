Construction officially begins on Tin Can Alley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Northeast Albuquerque residents can expect a new place to eat, drink, and exercise by early next year. Work is underway at Tin Can Alley, inspired by Green Jeans.

The shipping container development is set to be built at the corner of Alameda and San Pedro and will have a number of small businesses like the original Green Jeans. Bryan Pletta, owner of Stone Age Climbing Gym, will be adding a second gym on the same property that Tin Can Alley is building out.

The new site will be bigger than Green Jeans and will have more than 250 parking spaces on the entire property.

