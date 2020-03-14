Connor’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Top Stories

Warmer and drier

Dry northwest flow will give most of the state a sunny day. Rain will be least likely today across eastern New Mexico. However, tomorrow will bring more moisture and showers to the eastern counties. Severe weather will likely be just outside of the southeast corner.

The next low out of the Pacific Northwest will track through Colorado. This will still bring a substantial amount of rain and snow. It will be a colder system. Snow elevations will get down to at least 8,000′. Rain is most likely on Thursday.

