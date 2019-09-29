Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will be windier, but pleasant for the majority of the state. The southeast corner gets another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. Any storms that develop tomorrow will have the potential of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Monday night into Tuesday introduces a plume of tropical moisture that is expected to dump several inches of rain for some portions of eastern New Mexico. A swath of heavy rain between Otero and Quay Counties will likely trigger flash flooding. Showers are looking likely for the metro by Friday and possibly into the first day of Balloon Fiesta.