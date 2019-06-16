Connor’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Besides some accumulating hail near Raton, storms were just below severe thresholds tonight. The thunderstorms now and later will be strong rather than severe. Elsewhere, thunderstorms are still popping up. Boundaries in eastern New Mexico will support a few showers. Santa Fe and possibly Albuquerque will get another shower before sunset resets the atmosphere.

Looking towards tomorrow, it’ll be more of the same minus the severe threat. The low will continue to drag air over the mountains producing afternoon thunderstorms. We’re looking at very similar odds of a shower in Albuquerque, about 30%. Monday looks more interesting in terms of severe weather. Storms will be able to rotate in eastern New Mexico, so we’ll be looking at some sort of hail threat. Dry air will snuff out rain chances on Tuesday. Enjoy the clouds the next two days while they last.