Connor’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storms will be fading fast tonight. Any showers after midnight will stick around high terrain areas in central New Mexico. The upper level high will track back into New Mexico tomorrow. This will boost rain chances on and west of I-25. Storms will heavily favor mountains on Thursday.

Starting Friday, the high will park itself in central Texas. This will be the beginning of an ideal monsoon pattern. Expect numerous evening thunderstorms this weekend. Storms will be isolated in far southeast and northwest New Mexico.

