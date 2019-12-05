Community offers to help replace Albuquerque family’s stolen stroller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family has gotten a generous response from the community after their son’s stroller was stolen.

KRQE News 13 reported on the theft near Copper and Texas earlier this week. Rianna Eldridge says her 3-year-old son, Colton, has special needs, and the $500 custom stroller kept him safe and made it easier for him to get around.

Eldridge says lots of people have been reaching out, offering to donate toward a replacement. She says any money left over will go to “Bridges” a local autism resources program.

Eldridge also warns people not to donate to a GoFundMe set up in her son’s name because it is not affiliated with her. Donations are being accepted at Torino’s Italian Restaurant.