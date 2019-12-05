Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Community offers to help replace Albuquerque family’s stolen stroller

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family has gotten a generous response from the community after their son’s stroller was stolen.

KRQE News 13 reported on the theft near Copper and Texas earlier this week. Rianna Eldridge says her 3-year-old son, Colton, has special needs, and the $500 custom stroller kept him safe and made it easier for him to get around.

Eldridge says lots of people have been reaching out, offering to donate toward a replacement. She says any money left over will go to “Bridges” a local autism resources program.

Eldridge also warns people not to donate to a GoFundMe set up in her son’s name because it is not affiliated with her. Donations are being accepted at Torino’s Italian Restaurant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss