CNM summer camp teaches middle schoolers trade skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A summer camp at CNM is teaching local middle schoolers how to build houses. Over the last week, the school hosted 7th and 8th graders at the Suncat Skilled Trades Summer Camp.

Field experts and volunteers helped the kids design and construct two clubhouses that will be donated to a community organization. Students were also able to hear from industry professionals during their lunch breaks.

The project was partially funded by the National Science Foundation’s New Mexico Green Grant.

