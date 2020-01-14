City orders Santa Fe homeowner to remove controversial mural

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city officials say a pro-Palestine mural must come down.

The mural, located on a wall along Old Pecos Trail and Camino Lego, features a series of war images from the Middle East, some showing soldiers confronting a woman and children, guns in hand.

The City Land Use Department reached out to the homeowner, saying he has 10 days to remove it. They say the mural used paper mache, which is not allowed under historic district standards, and the colors must be brown or earth tones.

The homeowner can file an appeal with the city.

