ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a Health Alert due to high measurements of ground level ozone. Those with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit outdoor activity.

The alert is was made effective Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. and will last until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.