City of Alamogordo denies food shortage problem

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo is putting a stop to a false rumor about food supply.

A post has been circulating around Facebook saying there is a food and meat shortage in Alamogordo. The city says that’s not true and is simply a fear tactic from a company to sell more products. Officials have worked closely with local grocers to ensure the food supply chain is strong.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

