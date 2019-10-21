City hopes to develop UNM’s south campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking to redevelop a part of town they think could bring in a lot of business, and they’re hoping to work with UNM to get it done.

Outside of catching a baseball game at Isotopes Ballpark or watching UNM teams at their stadiums, there’s not much for people to do near Gibson and I-25. The city is wanting to change that.

the area is considered the “South Campus” part of UNM. City Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis are trying to encourage development in the area. Councilor Benton told KRQE the mayor is proposing a tax increment development district, which means future tax revenues from the stores or buildings that could be going up will help pay back the costs to build them.

Councilor Benton hopes it will finally get developers here. ‘Over the years, we’ve heard proposals that have never materialized like having a grocery store in the area. So something like that would certainly benefit the neighborhood,” Benton said.

UNM has pitched development plans here before. About seven years ago, the master plan approved by the board of regents showed stores, restaurants and coffee shops, but that never happened.

Benton says these new plans aren’t as clear just yet. They will be discussed at Monday’s City Council meeting.