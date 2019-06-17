CIA officer to teach at UNM in fall semester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students will head back to the classroom in the fall with a CIA agent.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, an active duty CIA intelligence officer will be on campus teaching students through the Agency’s Visiting Intelligence Officers Program. The goal is to show students about national security and get them interested in possible career opportunities.

The Albuquerque Journal also reports that CIA has a history of hiring graduates of New Mexico’s flagship university. In 2016, UNM was the first school in the country to join the CIA’s “signature schools” program.