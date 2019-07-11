Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Isolated to scattered storms will develop across the state once we add in a touch of daytime heating. It is possible a complex of storms will move south across eastern NM this afternoon & evening. Damaging winds are possible with this complex of storms for eastern NM. Temps will climb in the 80s, 90s & 100s despite the cold front.

FRIDAY: Afternoon storms possible yet again on Friday for the majority of NM. Storm coverage will be scattered in nature and the ABQ Metro may get in on afternoon storms. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.