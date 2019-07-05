Christopher’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Changes are taking place across New Mexico today. Moisture is edging its way north across SW NM thanks to the ridge (that has kept it hot & dry) moving east. A dryline will also trigger a few afternoon storms for eastern NM. A few of these storms may produce severe hail & winds. Tonight, a backdoor cold front will sneak into northeast NM–dropping temps. Highs will be in the 80s, 90s & 100s.

WEEKEND (SATURDAY & SUNDAY): More widespread showers and storms possible over the weekend for all of NM thanks to the moisture continuing to increase. The backdoor cold front will edge its way west throughout the weekend thanks to showers & storms reinforcing the front. Temps will fall into the upper-70s, 80s & 90s for the state.