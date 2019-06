CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Another New Mexico county is taking a stance against funding for asylum seekers.

Chaves County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that says the county will not allocate any resources or property to asylum seekers. It also asks the U.S. Border Patrol to reopen checkpoints in the area.

Commissioner Dara Dana says she approved the proposal because the county has seen a huge increase in illegal activity.