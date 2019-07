ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another retailer is going bust—closing 261 stores, including two in Albuquerque.

Charming Charlie has filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years. The clothing and accessories seller says it has stopped online sales and expects to conclude its going-out-of-business sales at all of its stores by the end of August.

That includes the Uptown location and the one in Cottonwood Mall.